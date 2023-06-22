On Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, the Seattle Storm (3-8) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Indiana Fever (4-7), airing at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Storm matchup.

Fever vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Fever vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-2) 164.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-2.5) 164.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-2.5) 164.5 -140 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Fever (-1.5) 162.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Fever are 7-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Storm are 7-3-0 ATS this season.
  • Indiana has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Seattle is 7-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • Fever games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.
  • Storm games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

