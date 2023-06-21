The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.

Stephenson has recorded a hit in 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (24.3%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has driven home a run in 26 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games.

In 40.0% of his games this year (28 of 70), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .240 AVG .257 .324 OBP .329 .339 SLG .382 6 XBH 12 3 HR 2 15 RBI 17 33/14 K/BB 45/13 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings