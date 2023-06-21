The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.
  • Stephenson has recorded a hit in 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (24.3%).
  • Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stephenson has driven home a run in 26 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games.
  • In 40.0% of his games this year (28 of 70), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 36
.240 AVG .257
.324 OBP .329
.339 SLG .382
6 XBH 12
3 HR 2
15 RBI 17
33/14 K/BB 45/13
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.46 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Seabold (1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.88, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
