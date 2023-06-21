On Wednesday, TJ Friedl (.421 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a home run) against the Rockies.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .318 with 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 34 of 51 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (35.3%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (7.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has driven in a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .333 AVG .305 .402 OBP .353 .617 SLG .379 12 XBH 7 4 HR 0 20 RBI 6 16/8 K/BB 19/7 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings