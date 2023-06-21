Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 73 hits and an OBP of .361, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Steer will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 67.6% of his 71 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has an RBI in 29 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 of 71 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.293
|AVG
|.264
|.387
|OBP
|.338
|.455
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|22
|25/17
|K/BB
|30/14
|6
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.46).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Seabold (1-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw three innings, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
