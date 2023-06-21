As they try to secure the series sweep, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (39-35) will face off against the Colorado Rockies (29-47) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, June 21. First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds. A 9-run total is set in this contest.

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (3-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-3, 5.88 ERA)

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 18 times and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

The Reds have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds won each of the four games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (39.4%) in those games.

The Rockies have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

