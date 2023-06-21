Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 24th in MLB play with 68 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 14th in baseball, slugging .404.

The Reds have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).

Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (357 total runs).

The Reds' .333 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Reds strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 21 mark in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.446).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .00 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Abbott is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He will attempt for his fourth straight appearance without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros W 9-7 Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies W 8-6 Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Abbott Connor Seabold 6/23/2023 Braves - Home Hunter Greene Jared Shuster 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver Charlie Morton 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Brandon Williamson Spencer Strider 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Ben Lively Kyle Bradish 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.