Andrew Abbott and Connor Seabold are the projected starters when the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+200). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -250 +200 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have gone 11-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.1% of those games).

Cincinnati has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

In the 74 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cincinnati, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-31-1).

The Reds have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-18 20-17 14-17 25-18 24-26 15-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.