Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the mound, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India has an OPS of .788, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 58th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
  • India has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this season (54 of 74), with multiple hits 18 times (24.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 74), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • India has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 59.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 37
.313 AVG .230
.405 OBP .306
.496 SLG .382
16 XBH 11
4 HR 6
20 RBI 19
23/17 K/BB 36/13
7 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.46 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Seabold (1-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went three innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 5.88 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
