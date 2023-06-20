On Tuesday, Will Benson (hitting .414 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .257 with a double, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Benson has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 27 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Benson has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 .143 AVG .359 .211 OBP .479 .229 SLG .487 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 2 16/3 K/BB 5/9 3 SB 1

