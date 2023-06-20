The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), battle starter Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 72 hits and an OBP of .362, both of which lead Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten a hit in 47 of 70 games this season (67.1%), including 19 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (40.0%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored in 34 games this year (48.6%), including five multi-run games (7.1%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .294 AVG .264 .391 OBP .338 .454 SLG .493 10 XBH 19 4 HR 6 17 RBI 22 23/17 K/BB 30/14 6 SB 1

