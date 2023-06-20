Ben Lively will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds (38-35) on Tuesday, June 20 against the Colorado Rockies (29-46), who will counter with Noah Davis. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Reds have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +160. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Reds and Rockies game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 10, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Reds have not played a game with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Reds won each of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (40%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious nine times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Joey Votto 1.5 (-125) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 17th 2nd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.