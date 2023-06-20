The Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Will Benson and Ryan McMahon have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are fourth-worst in MLB play with 65 home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .400.

The Reds have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (349 total).

The Reds' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Reds strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cincinnati's 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.440).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ben Lively (4-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Lively is looking to collect his second quality start of the season.

Lively is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.

In two of his eight total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros W 9-7 Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies - Home Ben Lively Noah Davis 6/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Abbott Kyle Freeland 6/23/2023 Braves - Home Hunter Greene Jared Shuster 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver Charlie Morton 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Brandon Williamson Spencer Strider 6/26/2023 Orioles - Away Ben Lively Kyle Bradish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.