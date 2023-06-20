How to Watch the Reds vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
The Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Will Benson and Ryan McMahon have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.
Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are fourth-worst in MLB play with 65 home runs.
- Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .400.
- The Reds have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.254).
- Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (349 total).
- The Reds' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Reds strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.440).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ben Lively (4-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Lively is looking to collect his second quality start of the season.
- Lively is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.
- In two of his eight total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Royals
|W 7-4
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Daniel Lynch
|6/16/2023
|Astros
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|J.P. France
|6/17/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Bielak
|6/18/2023
|Astros
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Ronel Blanco
|6/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Austin Gomber
|6/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Noah Davis
|6/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Kyle Freeland
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Jared Shuster
|6/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Charlie Morton
|6/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Spencer Strider
|6/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Kyle Bradish
