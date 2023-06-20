Tuesday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (38-35) and the Colorado Rockies (29-46) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on June 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Ben Lively (4-4) to the mound, while Noah Davis will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Reds vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -190 odds on them winning this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 65.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 349.

The Reds' 4.87 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.

