Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies, with Noah Davis on the mound, on June 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

In 74.0% of his games this year (54 of 73), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (12.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this season (34.2%), India has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 60.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .320 AVG .230 .409 OBP .306 .508 SLG .382 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 20 RBI 19 22/16 K/BB 36/13 7 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings