On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park



Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .264 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 56 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.2% of those games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (12.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Fraley has picked up an RBI in 44.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (28.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .261 AVG .267 .327 OBP .379 .413 SLG .477 8 XBH 8 3 HR 5 17 RBI 24 21/8 K/BB 15/15 6 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings