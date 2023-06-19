Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, June 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 71 hits and an OBP of .361 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 47th in slugging.
- Steer has recorded a hit in 46 of 69 games this year (66.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (14.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Steer has driven in a run in 28 games this year (40.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 of 69 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.293
|AVG
|.264
|.388
|OBP
|.338
|.457
|SLG
|.493
|10
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|22
|22/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|5
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.44).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (4-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 7.29 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.29, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
