Spencer Steer, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, June 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 71 hits and an OBP of .361 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 47th in slugging.

Steer has recorded a hit in 46 of 69 games this year (66.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (27.5%).

In 10 games this season, he has homered (14.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Steer has driven in a run in 28 games this year (40.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 of 69 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .293 AVG .264 .388 OBP .338 .457 SLG .493 10 XBH 19 4 HR 6 17 RBI 22 22/16 K/BB 30/14 5 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings