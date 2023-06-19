The Cincinnati Reds (37-35) carry an eight-game win streak into a home contest versus the Colorado Rockies (29-45) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson (1-0) versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (4-6).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-6, 7.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

The Reds will send Williamson (1-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 5.40 ERA this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.7 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Williamson will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Brandon Williamson vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 324 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 61 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Rockies have gone 2-for-18 with a home run and an RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies will send Gomber (4-6) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 7.29 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 29-year-old has a 7.29 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.

Gomber heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Gomber is trying to record his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In one of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Austin Gomber vs. Reds

He will take the mound against a Reds offense that ranks 13th in the league with 620 total hits (on a .255 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .398 (17th in the league) with 62 total home runs (27th in MLB action).

Gomber has thrown 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out one against the Reds this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.