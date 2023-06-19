Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds will try to outdo Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (62).

Cincinnati ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .398.

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .255 batting average.

Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (344 total runs).

The Reds rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.441).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson (1-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Williamson heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Williamson will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros W 9-7 Away Luke Weaver Ronel Blanco 6/19/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber 6/20/2023 Rockies - Home Ben Lively Kyle Freeland 6/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Abbott Dinelson Lamet 6/23/2023 Braves - Home Hunter Greene Bryce Elder 6/24/2023 Braves - Home Luke Weaver Charlie Morton 6/25/2023 Braves - Home Brandon Williamson Spencer Strider

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.