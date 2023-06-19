Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Rockies - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jonathan India (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.442) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.
- In 73.6% of his games this year (53 of 72), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- India has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this season (25 of 72), with two or more RBI nine times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 72 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.323
|AVG
|.230
|.413
|OBP
|.306
|.516
|SLG
|.382
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|19
|21/16
|K/BB
|36/13
|7
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.44 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (4-6) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 7.29 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.29, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
