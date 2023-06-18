The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI) against the Astros.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has a double, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .264.

Benson has had a hit in 12 of 26 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits four times (15.4%).

He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Benson has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .143 AVG .378 .211 OBP .477 .229 SLG .514 1 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 2 16/3 K/BB 5/7 3 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings