How to Watch the Fever vs. Dream Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (4-5) will visit the Indiana Fever (4-6) after winning three road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Fever vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Fever vs. Dream
- Indiana puts up only four fewer points per game (81.7) than Atlanta allows (85.7).
- Indiana is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42% Atlanta allows to opponents.
- In games the Fever shoot higher than 42% from the field, they are 3-4 overall.
- Indiana's 31.9% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 0.8 percentage points lower than opponents of Atlanta have shot from beyond the arc (32.7%).
- The Fever are 2-2 when they shoot better than 32.7% from distance.
- Indiana and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with Indiana averaging 1.1 fewer rebounds per game.
