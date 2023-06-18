Curt Casali -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is batting .164 with two doubles and nine walks.

In 10 of 27 games this year, Casali has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.

Casali has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 .188 AVG .143 .297 OBP .268 .219 SLG .171 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings