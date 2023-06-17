Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Will Benson -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .232 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 44.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Benson has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- In six of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.143
|AVG
|.324
|.211
|OBP
|.410
|.229
|SLG
|.412
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|16/3
|K/BB
|5/5
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.24 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (71 total, one per game).
- Bielak makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
