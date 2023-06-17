How to Watch the Reds vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Hunter Greene will be on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 58 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 202 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 21st in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 325.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .329.
- The Reds rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.438 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Greene (1-4) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Greene has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
|6/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Zack Greinke
|6/13/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/14/2023
|Royals
|W 7-4
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Daniel Lynch
|6/16/2023
|Astros
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|J.P. France
|6/17/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Brandon Bielak
|6/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Ronel Blanco
|6/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Austin Gomber
|6/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Kyle Freeland
|6/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Bryce Elder
