Alex Bregman and Spencer Steer will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Reds have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (46.2%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 20-23 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 39 of 70 chances this season.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 18-17 12-17 23-18 21-26 14-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.