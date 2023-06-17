Saturday's game that pits the Houston Astros (39-31) against the Cincinnati Reds (35-35) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Bielak (3-3) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (1-4) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Reds vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Reds have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Reds have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 20 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (325 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule