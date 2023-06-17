On Saturday, Jonathan India (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .783, fueled by an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .427. All three of those stats are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 72.9% of his 70 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.7% of them.

He has homered in seven games this season (10.0%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

India has an RBI in 23 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (58.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .323 AVG .231 .413 OBP .302 .516 SLG .350 16 XBH 9 4 HR 4 20 RBI 16 21/16 K/BB 34/13 7 SB 4

