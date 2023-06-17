Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (40-32) and Kansas City Royals (18-51) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.

The probable starters are Griffin Canning (5-2) for the Angels and Mike Mayers (1-2) for the Royals.

Angels vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Angels vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Angels vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Angels Performance Insights

The Angels have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Angels' last 10 games.

This season, the Angels have been favored 39 times and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Angels have a 62.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored 351 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Angels' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious five times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 30 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (255 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 12 @ Rangers W 9-6 Tyler Anderson vs Dane Dunning June 13 @ Rangers W 7-3 Jaime Barria vs Cody Bradford June 14 @ Rangers L 6-3 Reid Detmers vs Andrew Heaney June 15 @ Rangers W 5-3 - vs Nathan Eovaldi June 16 @ Royals W 3-0 Patrick Sandoval vs Brady Singer June 17 @ Royals - Griffin Canning vs Mike Mayers June 18 @ Royals - Tyler Anderson vs Zack Greinke June 20 Dodgers - Jaime Barria vs Clayton Kershaw June 21 Dodgers - Reid Detmers vs Michael Grove June 23 @ Rockies - Shohei Ohtani vs Connor Seabold June 24 @ Rockies - Patrick Sandoval vs Chase Anderson

Royals Schedule