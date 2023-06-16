The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points above season-long percentage), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has a double, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .227.

Benson has recorded a hit in 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%), including three multi-hit games (12.5%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Benson has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In five of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .143 AVG .323 .211 OBP .400 .229 SLG .419 1 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 16/3 K/BB 4/4 3 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings