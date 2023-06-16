Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 68 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .278 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has had a hit in 44 of 66 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.9% of his games this year, Steer has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (48.5%), including four games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.293
|AVG
|.264
|.388
|OBP
|.329
|.457
|SLG
|.488
|10
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|20
|22/16
|K/BB
|29/12
|5
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.26 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending France (2-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 3.54 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
