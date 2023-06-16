When the Houston Astros (39-30) and Cincinnati Reds (34-35) face off at Minute Maid Park on Friday, June 16, J.P. France will get the nod for the Astros, while the Reds will send Andrew Abbott to the hill. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Reds are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Astros (-175). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (2-1, 3.54 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 47 times and won 27, or 57.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have a 15-7 record (winning 68.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Astros went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 6-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Luke Maile 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+300) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Will Benson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 5th Win NL Central +800 - 5th

