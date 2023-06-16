Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Astros - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Kevin Newman -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .265 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Newman has gotten a hit in 31 of 48 games this season (64.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.9%).
- In 48 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Newman has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (15 of 48), with more than one RBI six times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.258
|AVG
|.274
|.297
|OBP
|.360
|.366
|SLG
|.370
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|8
|16/5
|K/BB
|6/10
|4
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.26 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
