The Chicago Sky (5-5) go head to head with the Indiana Fever (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Fever vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: The U
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Fever vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-3) 158.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-3.5) 158.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-3.5) 158.5 -165 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Fever vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky have covered six times in games with a spread this season.
  • The Fever have covered six times in games with a spread this year.
  • Chicago has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • Indiana has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
  • In the Sky's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this season.

