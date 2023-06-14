The Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals will meet on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Bobby Witt Jr. among those expected to produce at the plate.

The favored Reds have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at -105. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Reds vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have gone 8-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.3% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Cincinnati has an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Cincinnati has played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-29-1).

The Reds have a 6-6-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 16-17 12-17 21-18 20-26 13-9

