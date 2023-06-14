Kevin Newman -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on June 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has 11 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .270.

Newman has picked up a hit in 31 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 31.9% of his games this season, Newman has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 of 47 games (31.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 20 .258 AVG .286 .297 OBP .366 .366 SLG .386 6 XBH 7 2 HR 0 14 RBI 8 16/5 K/BB 6/9 4 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings