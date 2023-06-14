Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Daniel Lynch) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.359), slugging percentage (.417) and OPS (.776) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
- India has gotten at least one hit in 73.5% of his games this year (50 of 68), with at least two hits 17 times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 68), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- India has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (22 of 68), with more than one RBI seven times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 68 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.323
|AVG
|.230
|.413
|OBP
|.305
|.516
|SLG
|.326
|16
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|14
|21/16
|K/BB
|32/13
|7
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Lynch (0-2) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.41 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.