After hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Daniel Lynch) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.359), slugging percentage (.417) and OPS (.776) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

India has gotten at least one hit in 73.5% of his games this year (50 of 68), with at least two hits 17 times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 68), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

India has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (22 of 68), with more than one RBI seven times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 of 68 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .323 AVG .230 .413 OBP .305 .516 SLG .326 16 XBH 7 4 HR 3 20 RBI 14 21/16 K/BB 32/13 7 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings