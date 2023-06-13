Will Benson and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Lyles on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .234 with a double, a triple, a home run and six walks.

Benson has gotten at least one hit in 43.5% of his games this season (10 of 23), with more than one hit three times (13.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Benson has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (17.4%), including one multi-run game.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .143 AVG .345 .211 OBP .406 .229 SLG .448 1 XBH 2 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 16/3 K/BB 4/3 3 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings