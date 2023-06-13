The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.

Stephenson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.

In 67.2% of his 64 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (24 of 64), with two or more RBI six times (9.4%).

He has scored in 26 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .248 AVG .267 .333 OBP .344 .350 SLG .379 6 XBH 10 3 HR 1 15 RBI 15 32/14 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 0

