The Cincinnati Reds (32-35) ride a three-game win streak into a road contest versus the Kansas City Royals (18-48) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-10) will take the ball for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-10, 6.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

The Reds will send Williamson (0-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Williamson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season. He is 0-10 with a 6.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.72, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.

Lyles has one quality start under his belt this year.

Lyles will look to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 46th in WHIP (1.276), and 61st in K/9 (6.7) among pitchers who qualify.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.