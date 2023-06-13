Reds vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 13
The Cincinnati Reds (32-35) ride a three-game win streak into a road contest versus the Kansas City Royals (18-48) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-10) will take the ball for the Royals.
Reds vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-10, 6.72 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- The Reds will send Williamson (0-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Williamson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season. He is 0-10 with a 6.72 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.72, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
- Lyles has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Lyles will look to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).
- So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.72), 46th in WHIP (1.276), and 61st in K/9 (6.7) among pitchers who qualify.
