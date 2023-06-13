The Cincinnati Reds (32-35) and the Kansas City Royals (18-48) will go head to head on Tuesday, June 13 at Kauffman Stadium, with Brandon Williamson starting for the Reds and Jordan Lyles taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Royals have -105 odds to upset. The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-10, 6.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Reds and Royals matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (-115), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Reds are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 14 games this season and won seven (50%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Reds have a 7-7 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Royals have won in 15, or 28.3%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 14-38 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+195) Jonathan India 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +1000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.