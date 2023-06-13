The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds, on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Reds vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are third-worst in MLB action with 53 home runs.

Cincinnati's .395 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Reds have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.256).

Cincinnati has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (311 total runs).

The Reds' .333 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Reds strike out 9 times per game, the No. 24 mark in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Cincinnati's 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.443).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Williamson is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Williamson is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros - Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros - Away Luke Weaver Hunter Brown 6/19/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Williamson Austin Gomber

