Reds vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) and the Kansas City Royals (18-48) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 13.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-10) will take the ball for the Royals.
Reds vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Reds vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 7, Royals 6.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Reds have one win against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Reds have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cincinnati has a record of 7-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 311.
- The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 9
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Ben Lively vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 10
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-4
|Andrew Abbott vs Miles Mikolas
|June 11
|@ Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Hunter Greene vs Adam Wainwright
|June 12
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Luke Weaver vs Zack Greinke
|June 13
|@ Royals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Daniel Lynch
|June 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs J.P. France
|June 17
|@ Astros
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Brandon Bielak
|June 18
|@ Astros
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Hunter Brown
|June 19
|Rockies
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Austin Gomber
