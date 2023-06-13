Tuesday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (32-35) and the Kansas City Royals (18-48) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-10) will take the ball for the Royals.

Reds vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 7, Royals 6.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Reds have one win against the spread in their last four chances.

The Reds have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 7-7 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 311.

The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule