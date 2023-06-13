Fever vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (2-6) welcome in the Washington Mystics (5-3) after losing three straight home games. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.
Fever vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-4.5)
|158.5
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-4.5)
|157.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-4.5)
|158.5
|-200
|+150
Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics have a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Fever have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- Washington has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Indiana has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- Games featuring the Mystics have hit the over once this season.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of times this year.
