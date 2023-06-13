Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of June 18, the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the league.
Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.
- Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in NFL), and it allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Bengals posted six wins at home last season and six on the road.
- Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.
- In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and picked up 257 yards.
- Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Logan Wilson totaled 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.
Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|@ Browns
|September 10
|1
|-
|+3000
|Ravens
|September 17
|2
|-
|+1800
|Rams
|September 25
|3
|-
|+8000
|@ Titans
|October 1
|4
|-
|+12500
|@ Cardinals
|October 8
|5
|-
|+20000
|Seahawks
|October 15
|6
|-
|+3000
|@ 49ers
|October 29
|8
|-
|+900
|Bills
|November 5
|9
|-
|+800
|Texans
|November 12
|10
|-
|+15000
|@ Ravens
|November 16
|11
|-
|+1800
|Steelers
|November 26
|12
|-
|+5000
|@ Jaguars
|December 4
|13
|-
|+2500
|Colts
|December 10
|14
|-
|+8000
|Vikings
|December 17
|15
|-
|+5000
|@ Steelers
|December 23
|16
|-
|+5000
|@ Chiefs
|December 31
|17
|-
|+650
|Browns
|January 7
|18
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.