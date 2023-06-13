As of June 18, the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the league.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.

Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in NFL), and it allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.

The Bengals posted six wins at home last season and six on the road.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and picked up 257 yards.

Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Logan Wilson totaled 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Browns September 10 1 - +3000 Ravens September 17 2 - +1800 Rams September 25 3 - +8000 @ Titans October 1 4 - +12500 @ Cardinals October 8 5 - +20000 Seahawks October 15 6 - +3000 @ 49ers October 29 8 - +900 Bills November 5 9 - +800 Texans November 12 10 - +15000 @ Ravens November 16 11 - +1800 Steelers November 26 12 - +5000 @ Jaguars December 4 13 - +2500 Colts December 10 14 - +8000 Vikings December 17 15 - +5000 @ Steelers December 23 16 - +5000 @ Chiefs December 31 17 - +650 Browns January 7 18 - +3000

