Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Royals - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson and his .441 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 63 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 63), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 24 games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.248
|AVG
|.259
|.333
|OBP
|.339
|.350
|SLG
|.375
|6
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|15
|32/14
|K/BB
|36/12
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greinke (1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 47th, 1.110 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
