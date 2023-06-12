Oddsmakers have listed player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India and others when the Kansas City Royals host the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

India has collected 69 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.360/.422 on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has collected 66 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.362/.474 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Greinke Stats

Zack Greinke (1-6) will take the mound for the Royals, his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 13 starts, Greinke has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

The 39-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 47th, 1.110 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 59th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Greinke Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jun. 6 4.1 4 5 1 3 0 at Cardinals May. 30 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 5.0 4 1 1 5 1 at White Sox May. 19 5.2 5 2 2 4 0 at Brewers May. 13 5.0 3 2 2 5 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 63 hits with nine doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashing .239/.271/.417 on the season.

Witt Jr. will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double and an RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 63 hits with 14 doubles, 13 home runs, eight walks and 36 RBI.

He has a slash line of .273/.308/.502 so far this season.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

