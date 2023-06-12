On Monday, June 12 at 8:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals (18-47) host the Cincinnati Reds (31-35) at Kauffman Stadium in the series opener. Zack Greinke will get the ball for the Royals, while Luke Weaver will take the hill for the Reds.

The Reds are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Royals (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Reds vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Greinke - KC (1-6, 4.05 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Jonathan India hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have won one out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Royals have gone 3-9 (winning just 25% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Kansas City combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 23-28 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +900 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.