Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will look to find success against Luke Weaver when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 52 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 20th in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 306 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .333.

The Reds rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.03 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.444 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Weaver (1-2) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In nine starts, Weaver has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Dodgers W 8-6 Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals W 8-4 Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Abbott J.P. France 6/17/2023 Astros - Away Hunter Greene Brandon Bielak 6/18/2023 Astros - Away Luke Weaver Hunter Brown

