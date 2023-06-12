Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on June 12 at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is batting .242 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Maile has recorded a hit in 12 of 25 games this year (48.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Maile has driven home a run in five games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in seven games this year (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.167 AVG .375
.222 OBP .423
.262 SLG .792
2 XBH 6
1 HR 2
2 RBI 7
15/2 K/BB 7/2
1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 14th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.05), 22nd in WHIP (1.110), and 59th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.
