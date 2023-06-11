Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .193.
- In eight of 21 games this season (38.1%), Benson has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Benson has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (19.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|.143
|AVG
|.273
|.211
|OBP
|.333
|.229
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|16/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.97 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed a 5.97 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .326 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.